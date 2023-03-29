Karan Soni And Leslie Uggams Returning For Next ‘Deadpool’ Installment

EXCLUSIVE: Looks like everyones favorite wisecracking superhero is being joined in the MCU by some old friends as sources tell Deadline Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams are joining star Ryan Reynolds in the next Deadpool sequel for Marvel. Soni and Uggams played fan favorites Dopinder and Blind Al that were in the first two installments of the blockbuster series. They join Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and the newest additions of the cast Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen.

Shawn Levy is on board to direct, with Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese returning to pen the script. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin wrote a previous draft. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will join Reynolds and Levy as producers.

This will mark the first Deadpool film in which Marvel Studios will work hand in hand with Reynolds and Team Deadpool. Feige’s involvement comes after he helped revamp the Spider-Man franchise when he came on to help in the creative effort for that Sony series.

As for Soni and Uggams, both are set to reprise their roles that fans of the franchise can’t get enough of from Soni’s cab driving sidekick that fans can’t get enough of to Uggams smart ass roommate who seems to be at the center of the previous best jokes.

Uggams is repped by BRS/Gage Agency and Soni si repped by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment.