Jason Alexander, Cazzie David, Karan Soni, Jon Rudnitsky & Others Set For Heist Comedy ‘Stealing Pulp Fiction’  

EXCLUSIVE: Cazzie David (The Umbrella Academy), Jon Rudnitsky (SNL), Karan Soni (Deadpool franchise), Oliver Cooper (Red Oaks), Taylor Hill (Babylon) and Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) will lead the heist comedy Stealing Pulp Fiction, marking the feature debut of writer-director Danny Turkiewicz, which has wrapped production in Los Angeles.

Related Story Isabela Merced Joins Cailee Spaeny In New ‘Alien’ Movie For 20th Century And Scott Free

Billed as a love letter to the classic Quentin Tarantino pic and the history of cinema as a whole, the film is based on Turkiewicz’ short of the same name, which he wrote and directed at the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020. It follows friends Jonathan (Rudnitsky), Elizabeth (David) and Steve (Soni) as they attempt to steal Tarantino’s personal 35mm print of Pulp Fiction. Along the way, their kooky therapist, Dr. Mendelbaum (Alexander), finds himself drawn into the heist, adding both humor and unexpected twists to the story.

Ben Shields Catlin (Sam & Kate, Untold) and his Story In The Sky banner produced alongside Becca Standt, Jordan Willcox (Borderlord, Fishmonger) and Josh Zakaria with Zakaria Entertainment. Chris Barry and Dr. Slava Shut (Static Codes) also produced in association with Turkiewicz and his Pillisdorf Social Club banner.

“Danny is a devout lover of unique personalities, old school cinema and comedy. He threw all three into his own creative mixer and made something wholly original,” Catlin told Deadline. “We cannot wait to surprise people with his sense of humor and his very distinct cinematic style.”

“It was an absolute joy to direct this film with such a talented and dedicated cast and crew,” added Turkiewicz. “The on-set atmosphere was infectious and there wasn’t a day where we weren’t laughing and having a great time. I’m incredibly proud of the work we did on set and can’t wait for audiences to experience the humor, and heart, that our cast brought to the screen.”

David is an actress and writer who has previously appeared on Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy and Hulu’s Life & Beth, also co-creating and starring in the web series Eighty-Sixed. She released the New York Times bestselling book of essays, No One Asked for This, in 2020.

Rudnitsky is an actor and comedian who was on Saturday Night Live for a season and has also been seen on series like Curb Your Enthusiasm and Hulu’s Catch-22. He can currently be seen in the Paramount+ rom-com At Midnight toplined by Diego Boneta and Monica Barbaro and has also been seen in films like Tyler Perry’s Nobody’s Fool, the Netflix rom-com Set It Up and the Reese Witherspoon starrer, Home Again. Also coming up for him is the dramedy The Young Wife from filmmaker Tayarisha Poe, which is in post-production.

Just recently landing the role of Spider-Man India in Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Soni is best known for his role as Dopinder in the Deadpool films based on the Marvel comics. He also currently stars alongside Daniel Radcliffe in the TBS comedy Miracle Workers created by Simon Rich, which has been renewed for a fourth season.

Best known for roles on Californication, Red Oaks and Nat Geo’s Valley of the Boom, Cooper has also been seen on such acclaimed series as The Goldbergs, Better Things and Mindhunter. Notable film credits include the Hugh Jackman-led political drama The Frontrunner from filmmaker Jason Reitman, Paramount’s Office Christmas Party and Warner Bros’ Project X.

Hill is an actor and model who most recently appeared alongside Brad Pitt in Damien Chazelle’s Old Hollywood epic Babylon for Paramount. Additional credits include Nicolas Winding Refn’s Too Old to Die Young and The Neon Demon, and Netflix’s Iliza Shlesinger rom-com Good on Paper.

A SAG Award winner and 8x Emmy nominee best known for his iconic role as George Costanza on NBC’s Seinfeld, Alexander has more recently been seen on series including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Young Sheldon, The Problem with Jon Stewart and The Conners. Notable film credits include Ira & Abby, Shallow Hal, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Coneheads, Jacob’s Ladder and Pretty Woman.

David is repped by CAA, manager Liana Weston and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; Rudnitsky by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Soni by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment; Cooper by TalentWorks, Cavalry Media and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Hill by WME and Entertainment 360; Alexander by Innovative Artists, Yumkas Entertainment and Gendler & Kelly; and Turkiewicz by Zakaria Entertainment Group.