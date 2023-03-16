Karamo, the syndicated talk show hosted by Karamo Brown, has been renewed for a second season. The news was announced Thursday by Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News.

To date, Karamo is sold in 85% of the country and appears on leading station groups including Nexstar, Weigel, Tegna, Sunbeam, Hearst, Sinclair, Capitol, Block, CW Plus, Mission Broadcasting and more.

The conflict talk show addresses a wide range of topics, including infidelity, DNA mystery, parenting, and complex family dynamics. The show also features a popular segment called “Unlock The Phone,” where guests have the opportunity for Karamo’s investigative team to uncover their partners’ cell phone history to identify potential infidelities.

In its first season in national broadcast syndication, Karamo is averaging over 600,000 daily viewers in 2023, up 18% over its performance for fall 2022.

“I’m beyond excited for a second season where we will continue to bring the audience compelling stories, helping everyday people have life-changing breakthroughs,” Karamo said. “NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and the station groups have been so supportive and I’m so thankful to them. As an openly gay and black man hosting a syndicated daytime talk show, this means so much to me, but also to a community that often isn’t represented.”

Karamo is executive produced by Kerry Shannon and co-executive produced by Gloria Harrison-Hall. The show is distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, and produced by Stamford Studios Production.