Kanye West Claims He Likes Jewish People Again After Viewing Jonah Hill In The Film ’21 Jump Street’
Kanye West is back on Instagram, and he’s a new man, he claims. His first message proclaimed a new-found love for the Jewish people.
Why? Jonah Hill’s acting in the 2012 film 21 Jump Street was the apparent tipping point.
So far, Jonah Hill has not responded.
