Kaelyn Hutchins joins Silver Lining Entertainment as Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Kaelyn Hutchins has joined Silver Lining Entertainment as a Manager, the company announced on Monday.

Hutchins comes to Silver Lining from Principal Entertainment LA, where she worked as a talent manager for almost nine years. She launched her career in representation as an assistant at the L.A.-based boutique Jordan Lee Talent beginning in 2014, prior to that serving as a Features Programmer for the Newport Beach Film Festival for a little over two years.

Notable clients joining Hutchins in her move to Silver Lining Entertainment include actresses Annie Gonzalez (Flamin’ Hot), Aziza Scott (Home Before Dark) and Maya Lynne Robinson (The Unicorn), to name a few.

Jeff Golenberg, Sam Maydew and Jason Shapiro co-founded the full-service management and production company in 2013. Their current roster also includes Vincent D’Onofrio, Katherine Waterston, Markella Kavenagh, Retta, Nicholas Pinnock, Meg Donnelly, Josh Rivera, Amybeth McNulty, Mike Colter, Rosie Perez and Jason Isaacs, among others.

Coming up next for Silver Lining on the production side is the comedy Paint, written and directed by client Brit McAdams. The film starring Owen Wilson as fictional Bob Ross type Carl Nargle is slated for release by IFC Films on April 7th. Also on its path to release is client Keir O’Donnell’s directorial debut Marmalade, starring Joe Keery, Aldis Hodge and Camila Morrone, which is now in post-production. Silver Lining Entertainment has also partnered with producer Rob Golenberg on a first-look deal with A&E Studios.