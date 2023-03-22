‘Rick And Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland’s Domestic Violence Charges Dropped By D.A.; EP Rails Against “Embittered Ex” & Being “Cancelled”

Nearly two years after domestic violence allegations were made against Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, the Orange County District Attorney’s office on Wednesday dismissed the charges, which Roiland insists were based “solely on the word of an embittered ex.”

“We dismissed the charges today as a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” a spokesperson for O.C. D.A. Todd Spitzer told Deadline of the semi-sealed matter first filed in May 2020.

Having been pink-slipped from most of his gigs over the charges, Roiland could have been sentenced to up to seven years behind bars and face big fines if found guilty.

That’s now old news, but for Roiland the drawn-out matter is clearly far from closed.

Taking to social media this afternoon with a tweet entitled “justice,” the voice of scientist Rick & Morty’s scientist Rick Sanchez said he was “deeply shaken by these lies.”

In a case that became public in late January, Roiland was charged in 2020 with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. The alleged attack against a Jane Doe occurred in or around January 2020, according to law enforcement.

Posting a $50,000 bond in August 2020, Roiland, who pleaded not guilty, was also subjected to a protective order a few months later that ordered him to stay at least 100 feet away from the person he allegedly assaulted. Additionally, the Squanch Games video games studio founder was not to have any contact or harass said unnamed individual. Set to last three years, with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for next month, the protective order was set to expire in October 2023.

Along with the hugely successful Rick and Morty, Roiland co-created and performed in Hulu’s Solar Opposites, which was renewed for a fifth season in October. He also did the voice for the Chad Wagon character in the Michael Cusack-created Koala Man, which is also Hulu stateside.

Both Adult Swim and Hulu cut ties with Roiland in January as the domestic violence accusations became public.