Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining ‘Justice World Tour’ Dates – Update

UPDATE: Justin Bieber’s long-postponed Justice World Tour dates have been canceled, according to the tour’s Tickemaster website page.

Red “Canceled” notices indicate that all of Bieber’s concerts in the United States, Ireland, France, Poland, Australia, Denmark and the Czech Republic have been nixed. Bieber’s page on Live Nation Tero, which had previously listed a show in Bangkok, Thailand, now indicates no upcoming performances.

Bieber has not yet commented on the cancellations.

Last year, Bieber postponed his then-upcoming tour after revealing that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has caused some facial paralysis.

UPDATE Oct. 6, 2022: Exactly one month after announcing he was taking a break from his Justice World Tour to focus on his health, Justin Bieber revealed today that any resumption is at least six months away. The tour had been set to end in late March 2023 in Poland. Now, it seems, that’s the earliest it might resume.

The announcement posted to social media indicates that “the Justice World Tour ended with Rock in Rio,” which, in early September, was the last time he performed. All remaining dates are postponed “up to and including March 25,” reads the statement. You can read it below.

The tour has been postponed five times due to Covid and Bieber’s revelation in June of 2022 that is battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has caused him some facial paralysis.

PREVIOUSLY on September 6: “I need to make my health the priority right now,” Justin Bieber wrote today in a message posted to his Instagram Story. As a result, the superstar singer said, “I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being.”

Bieber had resumed his Justice World Tour in late July after it was postponed multiple times. He announced in 2021 that he suffers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome and the facial paralysis it causes.

This is the fifth time Bieber has had to pause or postpone the 130-date tour. It was bumped from 2020 to 2021 and then to 2022 because of Covid. Earlier this year, it had to be postponed yet again when he got Covid and then again in June of 2022 due to his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. And now, again.

At one point in June, Bieber posted a video highlighting and explaining his condition which, for a singer, is likely especially difficult to deal with.

In today’s announcement, he mentions performing at Rock in Rio over the weekend and doing six shows in Europe. “I gave everything I have,” writes Bieber, “but it took a real toll on me.”

There are about 70 dates left on his Justice World Tour, all of them outside the U.S. The tour was scheduled to run through March 2023.