Judy Greer Joins Ellie Kemper In ABC Comedy Pilot Based On British Series ‘Motherland’

Judy Greer is set as a lead opposite Ellie Kemper in ABC’s Drop-Off (working title), a comedy pilot based on the British series Motherland, from writer Julieanne Smolinski, Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman Television, Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate and ABC Signature. Karan Soni also stars. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Smolinski, Drop-Off (wt) centers on Julia (Kemper), a working mom for whom nothing is working so she goes looking for her village. With the help of new friends Calvin (Soni) and Liz, Julia discovers she just might succeed at balancing work and parenting from time to time. This is a comedy for anybody who’s dropped their kids at school, breathed a sigh of relief … then realized it’s Sunday.

Greer portrays Amanda. Hyper-confident, uber-organized, Amanda is one of the terrifyingly “together” moms who runs the inner circle at Julia’s kids’ school. She’s an expert at the art of a compliment that’s actually an insult. Amanda, who usually arranges babysitting swaps with the moms during school vacations, arranges a swap with Julia, who agrees to watch her kids while Amanda prepares for one of her famous dinner parties…which ends in disaster for Julia.

Michael Showalter directs and executive produces alongside Smolinski, Kemper, Horgan, Mountford, Stacy Greenberg and Kira Carstensen for Merman Television, Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment as well as Holly Walsh and Helen Serafinowicz.

On the big screen, Greer can most recently be seen along Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon. She can currently be seen in feature Hollywood Stargirl with Uma Thurman and Grace VanderWaal for director Julia Hart, which recently dropped on Disney+. She also can be seen in Reboot, Steve Levitan’s series for Hulu & 20th Television alongside Keegan Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, and Paul Reiser. Greer will next be seen in HBO’s limited series White House Plumbers opposite Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux.

On the big screen, Greer can most recently be seen along Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon. She can currently be seen in feature Hollywood Stargirl with Uma Thurman and Grace VanderWaal for director Julia Hart, which recently dropped on Disney+. She also can be seen in Reboot, Steve Levitan’s series for Hulu & 20th Television alongside Keegan Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, and Paul Reiser. Greer will next be seen in HBO’s limited series White House Plumbers opposite Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux. She also starred in the Blumhouse/NBC/Peacock limited series The Thing About Pam alongside Renée Zellweger, and the Susanne Bier-directed Showtime limited anthology series The First Lady with Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis, and Gillian Anderson. Greer is repped by Artists First, CAA, and Felker, Toczek, Suddelson, Abramson, Mcginnis, Ryan LLP.