UTA Signs ‘Cropsey’ & ‘The Killing Season’ Filmmaker Joshua Zeman

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed director, producer and writer Joshua Zeman — a leading voice in the true-crime storytelling space — with plans to find him new opportunities in documentary filmmaking, narrative directing, digital content and more.

Zeman is best known for his critically acclaimed debut feature Cropsey, as well as such series as The Killing Season (A+E Networks), Murder Mountain (Netflix) and The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix).

Co-directed with Barbara Brancaccio, Cropsey watches as the filmmakers delve into the mystery surrounding five missing children and the real-life boogeyman linked to their disappearances. The Killing Season sees Zeman and Rachel Mills examine unsolved serial killer cases, while Murder Mountain looks at crime surrounding the marijuana industry in Humboldt County, California. And then, there’s The Sons of Sam, which looks at journalist Maury Terry’s conspiratorial thinking surrounding the infamous Son of Sam murders.

Zeman most recently departed from the true-crime arena to co-write and direct The Loneliest Whale, an acclaimed Bleecker Street doc on the forgotten “52 Hertz Whale,” which was nominated for three Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards. Upcoming projects from the filmmaker include Checkpoint Zoo, Stranger Danger and Talked to Death, for which he received a grant from Jewish Story Partners.

Zeman received the MacDowell Colony Fellowship and the San Francisco Film Society Screenwriting Fellowship for his screenplay, Collider, saw his first screenplay Fresh Kills be optioned by New Line and Forensic Films, and also previously helmed the narrative short, The Best Man for the Job, centered on a hostage negotiation.

Other notable titles from Zeman on the producing side include Tom McCarthy’s Sundance prize-winner The Station Agent and Gregg Araki’s Gotham Award-nominated cult classic Mysterious Skin, which he co-produced. The filmmaker continues to be represented by Echo Lake Entertainment and Evan Krauss of Eisner LLP.