Josh Hutcherson Set For Sci-Fi Action Pic ‘The Last Ticket’

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games franchise) has signed on to star in the sci-fi action-thriller The Last Ticket, to be directed by Santiago Manes Moreno from his own script.

In the film eyeing a shoot in Seoul, South Korea, which is casting most other roles locally, Hutcherson is set to play Ronny, whose best friend Mike just got out of prison. The pair subsequently work together to hunt down a mysteriously beautiful woman that betrayed them in the middle of a high-stakes robbery. The female lead will be played by a top Korean actress with an announcement coming soon.

Moreno and his production company 7ONE7 Films will lead the project on the producing front, with Seoln Jeong, GeeJin Jeong, Bobby Gutierrez and Mark G. Mathis also to serve as producers. Jay Fragus will exec produce, with California Pictures’ Steve Istock handling international sales.

Launching his career as a child actor back in the early 2000s, Hutcherson lends his voice to Netflix’s series adaptation of the manga Ultraman and also recently toplined the Hulu comedy series Future Man, exec produced by Seth Rogen, which ran for three seasons.

Best known on the film side for his starring role as Peeta Mellark in the original set of Hunger Games films from Lionsgate, which together grossed over $2.9B worldwide, the actor has also been seen in such notable titles as The Disaster Artist, Journey to the Center of the Earth and its sequel Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Lisa Cholodenko’s Oscar-nominated family drama The Kids Are All Right, Bridge to Terabithia, Zathura: A Space Adventure and Kicking & Screaming.

Among Hutcherson’s other upcoming projects is Blumhouse’s take on the hit video game Five Nights at Freddy’s, which has him starring alongside Matthew Lillard, Mary Stuart Masterson and more. The actor is repped by Gersh, The Beddingfield Company, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.