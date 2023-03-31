Joseph Baena & Ludovica Frasca Join Cuba Gooding Jr In Holiday Pic ‘Athena Saves Christmas’   

EXCLUSIVE: Joseph Baena and Ludovica Frasca have joined the cast of Josh Webber’s family holiday film Athena Saves Christmas, which is currently shooting in California’s Lake Arrowhead area for a late 2023 release.

Having started out in real estate and bodybuilding, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Baena is following in the footsteps of his father onto the big screen. Further upcoming credits include American Spark and Called To Duty.

Baena is repped by Penzi and Italian-born actress Frasca is with 3sixty.

They join previously announced cast members Cuba Gooding Jr, Paxton Kubitz, Kylie Marshall, Santiago Ramirez, Richard Portnow, Mars Callahan, Glenn Plummer and Kaitlyn Raymond.

The film follows Samuel (Kubitz) and his friends Vanessa (Marshall) and Alphonso (Ramirez) as well as his trusted dog Athena, who find themselves on the adventure of a lifetime as they take on a mob boss to save Christmas for their town.

Webber is directing from a script he co-wrote with Greg Crowder.

He is producing for Webber Films, alongside Tony Mercedes and Henry Penzi. Christina Cooper and Michael Girgenti are serving as co-producers, with Mercedes and Tamara Johnson as EPs.

Randy Edelman (Twins, Kindergarten Cop) will compose the score.