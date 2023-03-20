Universal Dates Two Movies From Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw For 2024

Jordan Peele won’t have one but two movies coming out in 2024: an untitled horror thriller on September 27 from his Monkeypaw Productions, and another coming out on Christmas Day that year. To be more specific, while the former is from his production company, the latter is being directed by the Oscar winner.

No details were provided by Universal in regards to who is writing or directing the September-releasing film.

Peele’s sci-fi movie Nope was one of the last tentpoles of summer 2022 before the business went into a dry spell at the box office; it opened to $44.3 million and grossed $123.2M domestic, $171.2M worldwide. The Christmas 2024 release will rep Peele’s fourth directed title after his Oscar-winning hit Get Out ($225.7M worldwide box office off a $4.5M budget) and the 2019 horror title Us ($256M WW off a $20M production cost).

In regards to the September 27, 2024 release date, Universal previously had that reserved for an animated event film. Peele’s film at the end of that year will debut five days after Avatar 3 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Peele won an Oscar for Original Screenplay in 2018 for Get Out, which counted four Oscar nominations including Best Picture.