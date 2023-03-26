Jonathan Majors Arrested In New York For Allegedly Assaulting A Woman; Actor Looks “Forward To Clearing His Name”

Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City on Saturday, March 25 for allegedly assaulting a woman.

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” read a statement from the Deputy Commissioner Public Information. “The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

The charges against the Creed III star included strangulation and harassment.

A representative for Majors told Deadline in a statement, “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Majors is one of the most sought-out actors in the business today. Marvel Studios has big plans for the actor to continue reprising his role as the villain Kang in the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is set for release for May 2, 2025. Majors was introduced as the comic book villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opposite Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly.

Earlier this week it was announced that Searchlight had set the theatrical release date for Magazine Dreams starring Majors for Dec. 8. The drama centers around Majors who plays Killian Maddox, an amateur bodybuilder who struggles to find a human connection as he enters the world of celebrity and violence. Other actors in the film include Taylour Paige, Haley Bennett, Mike O’Hearn, Harrison Page and Harriet Sansom Harris.