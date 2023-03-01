Jon Ronson Sets Wild Story About Neo-Nazi-Turned-Waco-Informant As Podcast For Audible

EXCLUSIVE: Carol Howe, a high-society debutante who joined the neo-Nazi movement responsible for the Oklahoma City bombings in 1995 and then became a government informant, is the subject of a new podcast from Jon Ronson.

Ronson, a journalist and filmmaker who wrote The Men Who Stare At Goats, which was turned into the George Clooney-fronted movie, has created The Debutante for Audible.

The Amazon-owned audio platform will launch the series on April 13.

It uses rare court tapes, diary entries, undercover ATF surveillance audio, and interviews, to explore the mystery of Howe, a charismatic, wealthy former debutante turned white supremacist spokeswoman turned undercover informant.

In 1995, Carol was spying on Oklahoma’s neo-Nazis for the government just when Timothy McVeigh, inspired by what happened at Waco, blew up a federal building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people.

Ever since then, Carol has haunted the imaginations of survivors and investigators because of a rumor that had begun to swirl and a question that began to mystify Ronson: if her information had only been listened to, she could have prevented the worst domestic terrorist attack in US history.

The podcast comes on the 30th anniversary of the Waco siege, which ultimately led the bombings two years later.

It is Ronson’s latest podcast; the author of So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed and The Psychopath Test, made Things Fell Apart for the BBC as well as Audible podcasts The Butterfly Effect and The Last Days of August. He also co-wrote the screenplay to Netflix’s Okja with Bong-Joon Ho and Frank with Peter Straughan.