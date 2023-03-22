Jon Favreau On The Longevity Of ‘The Mandalorian’ Series: “As Long As The Audience Is Connecting With These Characters”

Jon Favreau is talking about The Mandalorian, the Disney+ series set in the Star Wars universe. With the current third season almost over, the filmmaker is opening up about how long the show could last for.

“I’m having a blast, and I love working with Dave, and I love how the characters develop over time,” he said on EW’s Dagobah Dispatch podcast. “I also love that there are other stories now being told in that same time period, like Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew.“

He later said, “I’ve really enjoyed working with this group of people and I love collaborating with all these different filmmakers and different storytellers, both from the directors we work with, and other showrunners like Dave and, and others like [Skeleton Crew’s] Jon Watts and Chris Ford.”

Favreau said that when working in film one would have to “assemble” a team around the project but with The Mandalorian “we get to inherit this great group of talented people that we could work with every year.”

The creator doesn’t have a timetable on when the adventures of The Mandalorian would add adding, “I don’t know what would make me not enjoy doing it, especially as long as the audience is connecting with these characters. This feels like a really enjoyable moment. And I love this format of telling one chapter at a time and keeping the audience guessing, but also fulfilling certain expectations.”

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito. Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson.