Jon Bernthal To Reprise Frank Castle Role In ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ At Disney+

Jon Bernthal will be joining fellow Daredevil alums Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel’s upcoming revival series at Disney+, sources tell Deadline.

Few details have been revealed about the revival series, which received a big 18-episode order for its first season, slated to premiere in spring 2024.

Written and executive produced by Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord, the new installment centers on Cox’s title character Daredevil, otherwise known by the name Matt Murdock, who is an attorney by day and crimefighter by night. Vincent D’Onofrio reprises his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin.

Bernthal first played the Frank Castle role on Netflix’s version of Daredevil, debuting the character during second season in 2016. He then went on to play the titular character for two seasons of Netflix’s The Punisher, which aired from 2017-19.

Daredevil: Born Again also stars Michael Gandolfini, Sandrine Holt and Margarita Levieva.

Bernthal is known for his breakout role as Shane Walsh on The Walking Dead. His recent TV credits include the lead roles of Julian Kaye in Showtime’s American Gigolo, and Wayne Jenkins in We Own This City. He also recurred on FX’s hit comedy The Bear.

