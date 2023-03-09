‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ To Make Surprise Debut At SXSW

Skip to main content
Lionsgate was here last year at SXSW with the world premiere of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and they’re back this year with what we’ve confirmed is a secret screening of John Wick: Chapter 4. The screening will take place early next week.

Deadline told you recently that the fourthquel is headed to a franchise best debut at the domestic box office with $60M-$70M.  The pic sees the return of the franchise’s filmmaker Chad Stahelski. It wouldn’t be shocking if Reeves and the filmmaker showed up at this SXSW surprise, in fact if they didn’t, it would be strange. Both made a surprise appearance at Hall H back at San Diego Comic Con in July where they dropped the first trailer.

The previous movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, opened to $56.8M in May 2019 and finaled at $171M domestic, $328.3M WW, in what was the highest-grossing installment in the franchise that has grossed $585.5M worldwide

