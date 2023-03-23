‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Consumer Products Line Includes Action Figures, Apparel, Drinkware & Fleece Throws

EXCLUSIVE: The John Wick franchise has flourished in its post theatrical market, and strong the Keanu Reeves action series will remain in that sector.

Ahead of John Wick: Chapter 4‘s opening tomorrow, Lionsgate has unveiled its largest consumer products program to date for the film.

Together with the studio’s global consumer products representative, licensing giant IMG, a diverse range of John Wick products have been curated including an apparel collection with American Classics (currently available at Box Lunch, Spencer’s and Hot Topic) as well as a collectible figures line with YouTooz launching later this year. In addition, other partners include Hot Toys for John Wick action figures, Prime 1 for statues, and Medicom for collectibles.

There’s also a collection with Ripple Junction featuring apparel and accessories comprised of drinkware, bags, and fleece throws, as well as an in-theatre merchandise deal with Zinc.

courtesy Lionsgate

“We’ve created a world of John Wick consumer products that match the richness and depth of the John Wick franchise, meeting our fans and their deep enthusiasm for the brand with touchpoints around the globe.” said Lionsgate’s Jerry Sabatini, VP of Brand Creative for Global Products and Experiences. “Director Chad Stahelski’s John Wick 4 is so grandiose and rich, and we’re thrilled to expand this film and Lionsgate’s entire slate beyond the screen.”

Gary Krakower, VP of Licensing for IMG, said: “John Wick is an evergreen film franchise that has built a lasting legacy and a passionate global fanbase. We are delighted to help expand this iconic series through a unique and robust consumer products program that helps fans engage with these well-loved characters in exciting new ways.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is eyeing a franchise record debut both worldwide at $115M and stateside with $65M-$70M. In the film, John Wick (Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. The fourthquel, directed by series filmmaker Chad Stahelski, is the highest praised by critics in the series at 94% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Through three movies, John Wick counts $588.7M in global ticket sales. The previous 2019 installment, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, sold over 3 million units in packaged media, electronic sales and VOD in its post-theatrical window, becoming Lionsgate’s highest-grossing home entertainment title in five years, since 2014’s The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1.