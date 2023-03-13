John Oliver Slams Fox News, Again, Takes On “Horny” Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally & Dives Deep Into TANF Scandal Featuring Brett Favre

John Oliver is having fun with Fox News and its lawsuit with Dominion Voting, again.

The Last Week Tonight host once again started his HBO show with a segment on the Rupert Murdoch-owned network, while also exploring the horniness of Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and a long segment on Temporary Assistance For Needy Families (TANF).

“I’d like to start with Fox News,” Oliver said. “The network that answers the question ‘What was on TV when grandpa died?’”

Murdoch this week admitted that he was worried about the tone of its coverage of the 2022 election.

“Laura Ingram delivers every monologue with the energy of a concussed PTA parent,” he added. “Sean Hannity – spews bullshit while looking like one big neck.”

Elsewhere, he metaphorically traveled to Tennessee – the first state to pass law to restrict drag performances on public property or anywhere a child could see them.

“Unless they also call out Carl’s Jr. ads, [Hooters] and relentless butts in the Madagascar films, that feels pretty targeted,” he added.

He particularly had fun with McNally, who is a regular commenter on Instagram, particularly on a gay man’s illustrative butt shots. “Horny on main and will stay that way until the day I die,” he joked.

“Randy, if you’d invest just half the energy you spend commenting on queer people being happy into making a world where that happiness is not under threat, it would literally be so nice, king,” he said.

But the main segment was on Temporary Assistance For Needy Families (TANF), the program designed to help needy families achieve self-sufficiency. He pointed out the involvement of Brett Favre and Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase.

“Basically, TANF lifts people out of poverty, the same way one of those arcade claw games lifts stuffed animals out of the machine, which is to say it just drops them right back where they started and the whole process is a whole fuck you to kids,” he said.

But Oliver was evidently giddy at the Work Makes The Difference album from the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services, which he described as We Are The World if it “fucked a cheap motivational poster”

“It is genuinely difficult to stop talking about this album,” he added.