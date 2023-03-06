John Oliver Explains To O.J. Simpson Why People Keep Asking Him To Comment On Alex Murdaugh Trial

John Oliver opened Last Week Tonight Sunday by briefly recapping a couple of the biggest headlines of the past week, including the verdict in the trial of Alex Murdaugh who was found guilty of killing his wife and son.

“Of all the ill-advised pieces of commentary concerning this blockbuster trial, perhaps no one was less welcome than this,” Oliver said before playing a clip from a video O.J. Simpson had posted on social media.

“A whole lot of people are asking me what I think of this, Alex Murdaugh trial. I don’t know why they think I’m an expert on it,” Simpson says in the video.

Related Story Ron DeSantis Appointee To Disney World Special District Pushed Conspiracy Theory That Tap Water May Be Turning People Gay -- Report

“Oh, I do. I do, O.J.,” Oliver responded, giddily. “Because there are exactly two things that you have expertise on in this life, football and murdering wives. No one’s asking you if you’ll take on Alex Murdaugh’s rushing average so I’m guessing it’s the second one there.”

Oliver’s main focus tonight was Florida Governor likely Republican Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, or as he called him, “business Fred Flintstone.”

He ripped the controversial new laws DeSantis has pushed through in Florida as well as the politician’s treatment of the media. He illustrated DeSantis’ “skill at battling the media” with the Governor’s Top Gun-esque 2022 campaign ad Top Gov.

Oliver went on to show DeSantis’ full exchange with a reporter that had been taken out of context, showing him as aggressively berating the journalist instead of the heroic, tough stance shown in the ad.

The comedian went on to take a jab at Fox News for a third straight week.

“To be clear, DeSantis doesn’t hate all media. There is exactly one notable exception and it’s the exact one that you are thinking of,” Oliver said. “DeSantis is on Fox News all the time. Morning, noon, and night. Even by Republican standards, the mutual affection between DeSantis and Fox is pretty extreme. In just one four month stretch, the network asked him to appear on its airwaves 113 times or nearly once a day, with one Fox producer even offering to let him pick the subject matter if he agreed to come on, which is to pathetic,” Oliver said, citing the Tampa Bay Times.