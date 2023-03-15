John Mulaney’s Standup Special ‘Baby J’ Gets Netflix Premiere Date

John Mulaney’s latest standup special will premiere next month on Netflix. John Mulaney: Baby J debuts globally April 25 on the streamer.

Baby J is Mulaney’s third Netflix stand-up special following The Comeback Kid (2015) and Kid Gorgeous (2018). His variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch premiered on Netflix in 2019.

The show, directed by Alex Timbers with music by Talking Heads’ David Byrne, was shot in Boston’s Symphony Hall in February 2023.

Baby J is Mulaney’s first Netflix special since leaving rehab in 2021. The Emmy-winning comedian, writer and actor addressed the issue on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2021. “Do you know how bad of a drug problem you have to have that when you open a door and see people gathered, your first thought is, ‘This is an intervention about my drug problem. There’s no other reason people would be behind the door,’” he told Meyers.

Mulaney is also scheduled to perform the special for Netflix Is a Joke Fest at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles in May.

Mulaney first became known for his work as a writer on Saturday Night Live, where he co-created with Bill Hader the Stefon character. He won a Primetime Emmy for his 2018 Kid Gorgeous special for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. He also was the creator and star of the short-lived semi-autobiographical Fox sitcom Mulaney. He most recently voiced the Jack Horner character in the Oscar-nominated animated feature Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. He also voiced Andrew Glouberman in the Netflix original animated series Big Mouth, among other credits.