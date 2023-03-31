John Fetterman Gives CBS First Interview After Inpatient Treatment For Depression, Describes Downward Spiral: “I Had Stopped Leaving My Bed”

John Fetterman has spoken publicly for the first time about his inpatient treatment for depression, giving an interview to Jane Pauley of CBS Sunday Morning.

Fetterman was discharged today, according to his representative, Joe Calvello, after spending six weeks at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center while dealing with clinical depression.

“I had stopped leaving my bed,” the freshman Senator from Pennsylvania tells Pauley of his downward spiral in a clip posted online. “I’d stopped eating, dropping weight. I’d stopped engaging in some of the most things that I loved in life.”

Fetterman says he was aware of the paradox, given his political success.

“It’s like: You just won the biggest race in the country, and the whole thing about depression is that, objectively you may have won, but depression can absolutely convince you that you actually lost. And that’s exactly what happened. And that was the start of a downward spiral.”

Six weeks after entering Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for inpatient treatment for depression, Sen. @JohnFetterman shares his struggle with depression, his health, and more in an intimate interview with Jane Pauley this "Sunday Morning." pic.twitter.com/3o2926I48B — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) March 31, 2023

Calvello, said in a statement that Fetterman is back home in Pennsylvania and will return to work when the Senate is back in session in April.

“I am so happy to be home,” Fetterman said Friday, according to NBC News. “I’m excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves.”

The Senator also thanked staff at Walter Reed and had some advice for others who might be suffering.

“I am extremely grateful to the incredible team at Walter Reed. The care they provided changed my life,” said Fetterman. “I will have more to say about this soon, but for now I want everyone to know that depression is treatable, and treatment works. This isn’t about politics — right now there are people who are suffering with depression in red counties and blue counties. If you need help, please get help.”