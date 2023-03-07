John Boyega To Star In Sci-Fi ‘The Freshening’ For ‘Birds Of Prey’ Director Cathy Yan; FilmNation, Ali Wong & Adam McKay Producing

EXCLUSIVE: John Boyega has been set to star in sci-fi romance The Freshening from director Cathy Yan (Birds Of Prey), we can reveal.

Filming is due to get underway later this year on the project, which hails from producers FilmNation Entertainment, Ali Wong, Hyperobject Industries’ Adam McKay and Betsy Koch, and Rewild’s Cathy Yan and Ash Sarohia. The team are underway on additional casting.

The project is inspired by Rachel Khong’s short story in the Paris Review, which was set in a near future where tensions over race and gender have reached a violent extreme and the U.S. government institutes a public health initiative known as ‘The Freshening’: every American receives an injection, after which everyone only sees others as the same race and gender as themselves. The film will chart what happens when a street drug hits the scene, promising a chance to see the world as it really is, and newly met Sam and Reese (Boyega) must decide whether to disrupt the ‘freshened’ world?”

The producers said today: “We are tremendously excited to have John bring this complex character and story to life and can’t wait to begin filming with this incredible group of likeminded creatives.”

Director Yan added: “It’s a dream to work with John Boyega, a singular talent whose commitment to his craft and willingness to take risks have delivered such memorable, wide-ranging performances. I know he’ll bring incredible depth and nuance to Reese. I’m thrilled he’s on for this wild ride.”

As first announced two years ago, FilmNation is financing and handling world sales.

Star Wars lead Boyega is coming off The Woman King and is in post on Netflix pic They Cloned Tyrone with Jamie Foxx, Kiefer Sutherland and Teyonah Parris.

Emmy nominee Yan is known for directing Margot Robbie starrer Birds Of Prey, feature Dead Pigs, and on HBO smash Succession.

Boyega is repped by Femi Oguns at Identity Agency Group (IAG) and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.