Joe Biden Says In ‘Daily Show’ Interview That Florida’s Targeting Of Transgender Youth Is “Close To Sinful”

Joe Biden sits down with Kal Penn for tonight’s episode of The Daily Show, and in one early clip, the president talks of Florida lawmakers’ attacks on the transgender community.

Speaking of transgender kids, Biden said, “What’s going on in Florida is, as my mother would say, close to sinful. It is just terrible what they are doing. It’s not like a kid wakes up one morning and says, ‘You know, I decided I want to become a man or I want to become a woman or I want to change. I mean, what are they thinking about here. They are human beings. They love. They have feelings. They have inclinations that are …it just to me, is, I don’t know is, it’s cruel.”

Biden said the response should be passing legislation like Congress did last year, which solidified federal recognition of same-sex marriage rights.

Florida medical boards, with the support of Governor Ron DeSantis, have banned gender affirming care for minors. Lawmakers also have proposed legislation that would require teachers matching a child’s sex at birth.

Penn served in the White House during the Obama administration. The interview, set to air at 11 p.m. ET/PT, was conducted at the White House and also includes a tour of the Oval Office. This is Biden’s first Daily Show interview since becoming president.