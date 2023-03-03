Joe Biden Had Basal Cell Cancerous Tissue Removed From Chest, His Doctor Says

Joe Biden had a small skin lesion removed from his chest that was confirmed to be cancerous by a biopsy.

Biden’s physician, Kevin C. O’Connor, said in a statement that all cancerous tissue was successfuly removed.

“The area around the biopsy site was treated presumptively with electrodessication and curettage at the time of biopsy. No further treatment is required,” he said. The procedure took place on Feb. 16 when Biden had his physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The physician added that basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to spread or metatasize, as some other types of skin cancers do. But they can increase in size, creating more of a challenge for removal during surgery.

“The site of the biopsy has healed nicely and the President will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive healthcare,” O’Connor wrote.

First Lady Jill Biden had a surgical procedure in January to remove cancerous lesions on her chest and face.