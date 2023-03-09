Jimmy Fallon Surprises Judges On ‘The Voice’ During Blind Auditions, But Fights One Stubborn Holdout

A certain late night host shouldn’t give up his day job.

NBC’s Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon was part of The Voice’s blind auditions Tuesday night. He performed a cover of Michael McDonald’s “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near)” for Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper, and Blake Shelton.

Fallon came close to a unanimous decision. He got Clarkson, Horan and Chance to hit their buttons and spin around for the big reveal.

But Shelton was the lone holdout. To remedy the slight, Fallon walked across the stage and pushed the button himself, certifying his four-chair-turn success. Fallon said later he showed up to honor Shelton, who is closing out his 23-season run when the current show ends in May.

“It didn’t take me long to figure out that it was Jimmy Fallon, and there was no way I was going to hit my button. He does not deserve a chair turn on this show,” Shelton said. “Jimmy’s impersonation is the equivalent of walking up to Michael McDonald and slapping him in the face as hard as you can.”

Watch the moment above.