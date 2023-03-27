Jessica Chastain To Star In Limited Series ‘The Savant’ For Apple

Fresh from playing country music star Tammy Wynette, Jessica Chastain is swapping the microphone for a laptop.

The George & Tammy star is to front Apple limited series The Savant.

The eight-part series, which has been in the works for some time, comes from Anatomy of a Scandal co-creator Melissa James Gibson and is produced by Fifth Season and Anonymous Content.

It will see Chastain play a top-secret investigator known as the Savant, who infiltrates online hate groups to take down the most violent men in the country.

The series is based on a true story published by Cosmopolitan, which was written by Andrea Stanley, who will consult on the series.

Chastain will exec produce through her Freckle Films banner. James Gibson, who is under an overall deal at Fifth Season, exec produces with Matthew Heineman (A Private War) directing and exec producing. Heineman is also behind documentaries including Cartel Land and Retrograde.

Kelly Carmichael also exec produces for Freckle Films, Jessica Giles, editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan, will executive produce and Brian Madden, SVP of development for Hearst Magazines, will produce.

Chastain is represented by CAA and Mosaic, James Gibson is represented by CAA and Manage-ment, Heineman is represented by CAA, Cinetic Media and Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes and Hearst Magazines is represented by WME.