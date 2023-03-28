Jerry Torre Memoir ‘The Marble Faun of Grey Gardens’ To Be Adapted For Film By Unger Media

"The Marble Faun of Grey Gardens: A Memoir of the Beales," Jerry Torre (centre) with Edith "Little Edie" Bouvier Beale, (left) and her mother "Big Edie" (right).

EXCLUSIVE: A film adaptation of the Jerry Torre memoir The Marble Faun of Grey Gardens is in the works by Unger Media. Torre’s story was detailed in the book co-authored by him and Tony Maietta released in 2018.

Torre was nicknamed “The Marble Faun” by Edith Ewing Bouvier Beale and her daughter Edith Bouvier Beale, better known as Big Edie and Little Edie and the aunt and cousin, respectively, of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. As a teen, Torre appeared in their 1975 documentary, Grey Gardens.

The forthcoming film, also titled The Marble Faun of Grey Gardens, will tell the story of a gay teenage runaway from Brooklyn framing Big Edie and Little Edie as the misguided guardian angels in his life—and beyond.

Leo Geter (Longmire) is penning the script and will also produce; Drew Droege and Unger Media CEO Jonathan Unger will executive produce. Torre is also involved creatively.

“As fate had intervened so many years in my past, it once again presented itself,” Torre said in an exclusive statement to Deadline. “First, meeting Tony and writing our book, The Marble Faun of Grey Gardens together, then being introduced to Jonathan, Drew, and Leo, and our shared quest to produce a film based on it. I am honored to work with these fine gentlemen, the professionals whose fate has once again joined all of us. As Edith Beale said herself, ‘In your life, many people would find your friendship interesting.'”

“It’s very rare that characters like Big and Little Edie, who are so fixed in our minds, can be reborn and humanized, but Jerry’s story does that and so much more. I’m excited to bring this project to life. Getting to know Jerry and hearing about all his amazing adventures has been a pure joy,” Geter said.

A documentary of the same name based on the book that was released in 2011 is not connected to Unger Media’s new film. Casting is currently underway for the role of Torre.

“I’m a longtime Grey Gardens fan, and Jerry is deeply inspiring to me as an artist and a queer person. I’m really honored and excited to be a part of sharing this important and wildly fun retelling,” Droege added.



