Jeremy Renner’s ‘Rennervations Gets Premiere Date At Disney+ — Watch The Trailer

Just three months after he was critically injured in a snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner’s Rennervations is set to premiere on Disney+. The four-part original series debuts April 12.

In the series, Renner and his team of expert builders use their skills to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them into mind-blowing creations that serve communities around the world. Watch the trailer above.

“I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community – and that’s what this show does.” said Renner. “This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Renner is a construction veteran with a passion for purchasing and re-imagining huge vehicles with the help of his connections in the worldwide fabricator culture. With his best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin, and an all-star build crew, Renner travels the globe to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them to serve a new purpose, such as turning a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center, and a city bus into a mobile dance studio. Along the way, Renner teams up with actor and producer Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick… Boom!), actor and producer Anil Kapoor (Mission Impossible) and singer and songwriter Sebastián Yatra (Encanto), who all share Renner’s enthusiasm and join him to deliver the finished vehicles to each organization.

The series takes Renner around the world from his hometown of Reno, Nevada to Chicago, Illinois, to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Rajasthan, India. In each location, Renner and Millikin connect with leading organizations to learn about the needs of the local communities, then use that information to build something that will have a big impact.

Renner suffered an accident in January while plowing snow and was airlifted to the hospital after receiving “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” First reports had Renner in “critical condition” but after surgery, he reappeared on social media thanking everyone for their thoughts during this difficult process.

Rennervations is produced by Boardwalk Pictures for Disney+. ​​Jeremy Renner, Rory Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Patrick Costello serve as executive producers.