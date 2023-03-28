Jeremy Renner To Attend ‘Rennervations’ L.A. Premiere In First Public Appearance Since Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner will be making his first public appearance since he was severely injured in a New Year’s Day snowplow accident. Renner is slated to attend the Los Angeles premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations on April 11 for a screening and live Q&A portion, according to the streamer.

Renner suffered an accident in January while plowing snow in the driveway of his Lake Tahoe home. He was trying to stop the snow-removal tractor from sliding and hitting his nephew when he was pulled under the vehicle and crushed. He was airlifted to a hospital where he was treated for “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” First reports had Renner in “critical condition” but after surgery, he reappeared on social media thanking everyone for their thoughts during this difficult process. He has since been keeping fans updated on his recovery on social media.

In Rennervations, Renner and his team of expert builders use their skills to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them into mind-blowing creations that serve communities around the world.

“I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community – and that’s what this show does.” said Renner when the series’ premiere date was announced. “This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Renner is a construction veteran with a passion for purchasing and re-imagining huge vehicles with the help of his connections in the worldwide fabricator culture. With his best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin, and an all-star build crew, Renner travels the globe to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them to serve a new purpose, such as turning a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center, and a city bus into a mobile dance studio.

The series takes Renner around the world from his hometown of Reno, Nevada to Chicago, Illinois, to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Rajasthan, India.

Rennervations premieres on Disney+ April 12.