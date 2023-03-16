Artists Equity Is ‘Unstoppable’ With Jennifer Lopez; In Final Talks With Amazon Studios For Second Team Up Before ‘Air’ Opens – The Dish

EXCLUSIVE: As Amazon Studios is set to debut Artists Equity’s first movie, Air, at SXSW’s closing night, the Ben Affleck-Matt Damon production company is in final talks to make their second feature, currently titled Unstoppable, starring Jennifer Lopez.

The pic follows the true story of Anthony Robles, a 3x all American -born with one leg who won a national championship at Arizona State. Billy Goldenberg directing.

Deals are coming together fast for a production prep.

Lopez’s next project is The Mother, which Netflix is releasing May 12. The multi-hyphenate back in November announced a new music project called This Is Me…Now, which came on the 20th anniversary of her album, This Is Me…Then, on which she wrote and produced. Of the 13 singles on the new album are singles such as “Dear Ben pt. II” and “Midnight Trip to Vegas” which is a nod to her marriage ceremony with Oscar winner Ben Affleck back in July. The original 2002 album has the song “Dear Ben” which is a ballad about Affleck, released when she was dating him back then.

Artists Equity was co-founded by RedBird Capital.

Back in January, it was announced that Amazon was pivoting from a Prime Video release of the Ben Affleck directed, Matt Damon starring, Arists Equity produced Air to a wide theatrical release over Easter weekend, April 5.

Air reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division, which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. The story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

Lopez is repped by CAA, The Medina Co, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Goldenberg is repped by CAA.