Jenna Ortega In Talks To Join ‘Beetlejuice’ Sequel At Warner Bros.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Jenna Ortega poses in the IMDb exclusive portrait studio at the Critics Choice Association 2nd Annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb)

Jenna Ortega may be ready to reunite with Tim Burton on his next project as sources confirm to Deadline that Ortega is in early talks to reunite with the Wednesday creator on Beetlejuice 2 at Warner Bros. Insiders add that Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder are expected to reprise their roles with Burton directing.

Production is hoping for a late May or early June shoot in London, but budget has not been set, resulting in a back and forth. If a deal is made, sources say Ortega would play the daughter of Lydia, the character played by Winona Ryder in the original.

Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara also starred in the original film, which grossed $80 million on a $15 million budget and it scored a best makeup Oscar at the 1989 Academy Awards.

Ortega has been on a roll as of late, led by her record-breaking Addams Family series, Wednesday. The show has smashed Netflix viewing records and has been renewed for a second season. She hosts Saturday Night Live on March 11 and next will be seen in Scream VI.

Ortega is repped by CAA, Gilbertson Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. The news was first reported on The Hot Mic Podcast with John Rocha and Jeff Sneider.