Jena Malone Opens Up About Being Sexually Assaulted During ‘Hunger Games’

Jena Malone took to social media to share that she was sexually assaulted during the time she was filming The Hunger Games.

The star joined the franchise in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in 2013. Malone posted a photo on Instagram after she wrapped filming The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part Two, which was in 2015.

“This photo was taken right after I wrapped mocking Jay part two and I had to say goodbye to everyone on set. We were shooting in a beautiful estate in the countryside of France and I asked the driver to let me out in this field so I could cry and capture this moment,” Malone shared. “Even tho this time in Paris was extremely hard for me, was going thru a bad breakup and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with, I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play.”

Malone continued, “A swirling mix of emotions I’m only now just learning to sort thru. I wish it wasn’t tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life, I guess. How to hold the chaos with the beauty. I’ve worked very hard to heal and learn thru restorative justice, how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself.”

The Stepmom actor added, “It’s been hard to talk about the Hunger Games and Johanna Mason [her character] without feeling the sharpness of this moment in time but I’m ready to move thru it and reclaim the joy and accomplishment I felt. Lots of love to you survivors out there. The process is so slow and non-linear. I want to say I’m here for anyone who needs to talk or vent or open uncommunicated spaces within themselves. Please dm me if you need a safe space to be heard.”

Following her testimony, a user replied by saying that her assailant “got to walk away with no repercussions,” to which Malone replied, “That’s not true. I used restorative justice to allow healing and accountability and growth with the other person. It was a hard process but one I believe truly helped me move thru some of the hardest parts of the grief.”

In a further response, Malone said that she didn’t name the person that assaulted her due to “cancel culture” and doesn’t “fully see how the criminal justice system could fully repair my healing.”