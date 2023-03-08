AI Dubbing Firm Flawless Taps Jen Hollingsworth, Former Lionsgate Exec, As Chief Commercial Officer

Jen Hollingsworth, a longtime entertainment executive most recently COO of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, is the new chief commercial officer at Flawless, a growing firm specialized in generative AI technology for film and television.

She will oversee all commercial strategy for Flawless, working with executives and content creators “to maximize scalable, positive impact” and expand partnerships for the firm, which is committed to protecting creator and artist rights. She reports to co-founders and co-CEOs Nick Lynes and Scott Mann.

“We are thrilled to welcome an executive of Jen’s stature and expertise to Flawless as we embark on the next phase of our growth trajectory — pioneering and scaling generative AI,” said tech and e-commerce veteran Lynes and producer/director Mann in a joint statement. “Jen is well prepared and mission critical to bringing our platform and product to the wider entertainment industry as we all grapple with both the uncontained promise of AI and the transformative, positive realities of our offerings.”

A centerpiece of the Flawless technology is TrueSync, a new visual dubbing (“vubbing”) that uses generative AI to create accurate lip-syncs in any language. The feature can also do things like change expletives into PG-13-safe language, as demonstrated in a debut with Lionsgate film Fall last year. The tech swapped out dozens of f-words, moving Fall from an R to a PG-13 rating.

Hollingsworth was at Lionsgate for 15 years (joining when it acquired Mandate Pictures, where she was VP, Finance & Development). She helped develop and execute strategy for the $1.5 billion film business, closing over $3 billion of film financing for franchises including The Hunger Games, Now You See Me, John Wick and La La Land, and working on the $400-million acquisition of Summit Entertainment. She established an Inclusive Content Team to increase content diversity globally.

“It’s an honor to become a part of the fantastic leadership team Flawless is assembling to seize this tremendous opportunity for global storytelling,” she said. “I look forward to bringing Flawless’ transformative capabilities to Hollywood in a responsible way, working with the artistic community to revolutionize the content creation process and empower artists to capture a worldwide audience in a new way.”

Flawless started as science lab in Soho in London and has been building out its U.S. presence. In 2021, it tapped Lionsgate veteran Ryan Black as managing director for the U.S., along with Adobe’s Jim Rivera as chief product officer and Industrial Light & Magic’s Praveen Ilangovan as software engineer.

The Flawless board of advisors includes Peter Schlessel, former CEO of FilmDistrict and president of Columbia Pictures; John Herlihy, former Google VP of Sales and Operations and LinkedIn VP for Latin America/EMEA; and Todd Rupert, former CEO of T. Rowe Price Global.