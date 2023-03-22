M88 Sets Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown As First Athlete Client

EXCLUSIVE: Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown has signed with M88 for management, becoming the first athlete to join the company’s roster of artists and cultural leaders. M88 will now look to create and develop opportunities for Brown in both the entertainment and strategic partnership spaces.

The No. 3 pick overall in the 2016 NBA Draft, Brown joined the Celtics at just 19 after negotiating his own contract. The two-time All-Star in 2019 became the youngest member of the National Basketball Players Association’s executive committee, joining as Vice President and being reelected this year.

Brown aided, as VP, in the creation of THINK450, which helps NBA players gain control of their name and likeness. He’s also has proven a community builder as the host of a rookie event put on during the NBA summer league in an effort to build connection among players.

Brown dedicates himself off the court to social justice, with a particular focus on changing inequity within the education system. He developed the Bridge Program, a new learning and leadership initiative to help cultivate the next generation of leaders in science and technology for young people from underrepresented minority communities through his 7uice Foundation and the Community Biotechnology Initiative at the MIT Media Lab. He also has been inducted into the Directors Fellows Program by the MIT Media Lab, while pursuing initiatives with NASA.

Founded in 2020 by former WME partner Phillip Sun and Macro founder and CEO Charles D. King, M88 reps storytellers, actors, writers and multi-hyphenates. Sun leads the company geared toward diverse talent with partners Oronde Garrett and Gaby Mena. Other artists coming into the M88 fold of late include Insecure and Ginny and Georgia scribe Mike Guayo; Bravo, Burkina! filmmaker Walé Oyéjidé; and Wu-Tang: An American Saga star Siddiq Saunderson.

Brown continues to be repped by Jason Glushon of Glushon Sports Management and The Lede Company.