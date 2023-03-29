Skip to main content
Filmmaker Jay Roach Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Jay Roach has signed with UTA in all areas. He moves after a long run at WME.

Roach, who last directed Bombshell, the expose about Roger Ailes and the predation of women aspiring for on air jobs at Fox News, is the director of blockbuster franchises Austin Powers and Meet The Parents.

Roach is an EP and directed all eight episodes of the series High Desert for Apple TV+, and he’s also working on F*cked Up College Dream, inspired by his own experiences of not sleeping as a freshman at Stanford, because of the anxiety of not measuring up. He was forced to find ways around the dilemma, and clearly it worked out as he graduated with a degree in economics and got into USC Film School. He set that one up at HBO.

On the film front, Roach is still working on an Oceans Eleven film that will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling at Warner Bros.

Roach remains with longtime manager Jimmy Miller at Mosaic, attorney Howard Abramson and publicist Bumble Ward.

