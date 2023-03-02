Follow Us:
Jay Leno On Comeback From Burns Accident, Says He’s “The New Face Of Comedy”
Jay Leno has a new face and new schtick.
Back out on the talk trail after recovering from burns sustained while he was working on his beloved cars, Leno has a new outlook.
“Only for the second time in my career, am I the new face of comedy,” he said on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Wednesday.
Leno suffered burns to his hands, face and chest in his accident. He underwent two procedures, including a surgical excision and grafting. The 72-year-old Leno acknowledged that he was treated by Dr. Peter Grossman at the Grossman Burn Center.
Watch his couch moment above.
