Late ‘Powers Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank’s Final Film ‘Legend Of The White Dragon’ Sets Fall Release

EXCLUSIVE: Bat in the Sun Productions and Bascule Productions Ltd. have set a North American theatrical release for the late Power Rangers star Jason David Frank’s final film, Legend of the White Dragon.

Pic’s release will coincide with what would have been the 50th birthday of the actor and martial artist, who tragically died of suicide in November 2022, aged 49. Scott Kennedy’s Falling Forward Films will release it exclusively in theaters across the top 25 markets this fall.

The fantastical actioner directed by Aaron Schoenke and Sean Schoenke follows Erik Reed aka the White Dragon (Frank), who after being a fugitive on the run for three years, has returned to the city he fought to protect. He must now clear his name and save the family he keeps in secret before the mysterious Dragon Prime (Aaron Schoenke) unleashes his own revenge.

Frank produced the pic alongside the Schoenkes and and Christopher Jay, with Mark Dacascos, King Bach, Michael Madsen, David Ramsey, Jason Faunt, Rachel Brooke Smith, Ciara Hanna, Kevin Porter, Mayling Ng, Cerina Vincent and Frank’s daughter, Jenna Rae Frank, rounding out the cast.

Frank was best known for playing the Power Rangers franchise’s Tommy Oliver, across numerous film and television projects, for over 25 years, beginning in 1994. (Read our obituary here.) When he took his own life late last year, it became the filmmakers’ mission to honor his legacy by completing his passion project the way he envisioned it.

“We are proud to have worked with such a talented actor, and we are grateful for the opportunity to share his final performance with the world,” Aaron Schoenke told Deadline. “Having been on this journey with Jason for 10 years, I know he would be beyond excited to know that LEGEND OF THE WHITE DRAGON will be opening in theaters.”

Sean Schoenke added that “despite the tremendous loss, the production team has worked tirelessly to complete the film and ensure that it meets the high standards that Jason set for himself. The result is a powerful and moving tribute to his talent and dedication.”

“We are honored to be helping to bring the last film of such a talented artist to worldwide audiences,” added Falling Forward Films’ Kennedy. “We hope that fans of Jason David Frank will love to see the collaboration of so many celebrated actors together in LEGEND OF THE WHITE DRAGON.”

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources.