Janhvi Kapoor Joins ‘RRR’ Star N.T. Rama Rao Jr. In ‘NTR 30,’ First Look Poster Revealed 

Indian actress Janhvi Kapoor has signed on star in the next film from RRR star N.T. Rama Rao Jr., (a.k.a. NTR Jr.), titled NTR 30.

The pic is scheduled for a release on April 5, 2024. A first-look poster for the pic featuring Kapoor was released this morning. Scroll down for the poster.

The Telugu-language feature will be directed by Koratala Siva, reuniting the filmmaker with NTR Jr. following their collaboration on Janatha Garage in 2016. Anirudh Ravichander is on board to compose the music. The film will also mark Kapoor’s south Indian film industry debut.

NTR30 is produced by Hari Krishna K and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, respectively. The crew also includes Ratnavelu as cinematographer, Sabu Cyril as production designer, and Sreekar Prasad as editor.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the first-look poster features Kapoor sitting on a bed of rocks as the furious waves of the sea crash against a mountain alongside the caption: “The calm in the storm. Janhvi Kapoor is all set to sail.”

NTR30 will mark NTR Jr.’s 30th feature film appearance. The industry veteran played the role of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in RRR, starring opposite fellow Telugu superstar Ram Charan Teja, and with Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Batt also in the cast.

RRR is nominated in the Best Original Song category at next weekend’s Academy Awards.

NTR Jr. is also reportedly working with filmmaker Prashanth Neel on a project titled NTR31. Neel directed Kannada blockbusters K.G.F. Chapter 1 (2018) and K.G.F. Chapter 2 (2022) and recently wrapped a Telugu-language film titled Salaar, starring Prabhas.

Other major upcoming Telugu films expected this year include Meher Ramesh’s Bholaa Shankar, starring Chiranjeevi; Om Raut’s Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, and a sequel to 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise.