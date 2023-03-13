Jamie Lee Curtis Wins First Oscar, Dedicates Award To “Hundreds Of People” Including Co-Stars & Fans In Acceptance Speech

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Best Supporting Actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Jamie Lee Curtis is now an Oscar winner, taking home the golden statuette for her first career nomination during Sunday night’s 95th annual Academy Awards.

Curtis won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, where she was up against co-star Stephanie Hsu. During her acceptance speech, Curtis insisted that she didn’t earn the accolade on her own.

“I am hundreds of people,” she said, thanking her co-stars, including Ke Huy Quan, who won an Oscar of his own right before she did. “[To] the entire group of artists who made this movie, we just won an Oscar.”

Curtis, who launched her career with the Halloween franchise, also dedicated her win to “all of the people who have supported all of the genre movies I have made.”

“My mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories,” she added. Lee’s father, Tony Curtis, was nominated in 1959 for Best Actor in a Leading Role for The Defiant Ones. Her mother, Janet Leigh, was a nominee in 1961 for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Psycho.

As she wrapped up her speech, Curtis became emotional, exclaiming: “I just won an Oscar!”

Lee’s win marked the second of the night for Everything Everywhere All At Once, which received 11 nominations at Sunday’s ceremony. See the full list of winners here.