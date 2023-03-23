Gersh Signs ‘The Boys In The Boat’ And ‘Ordinary Joe’ Actor James Wolk

EXCLUSIVE: Gersh on Thursday announced its signing of James Wolk, the always-busy actor who most recently led NBC’s drama series Ordinary Joe, exec produced by Matt Reeves.

Wolk in that show played Joe Kimbreau, a character followed on multiple timelines after making a pivotal, life-changing decision at his college graduation. He previously led CBS’ sci-fi thriller series Zoo, based on the bestselling novel by James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge, which ran for three seasons, and also starred opposite Robin Williams and Sarah Michelle Gellar in CBS’ sitcom The Crazy Ones.

The actor appeared alongside Regina King, Don Johnson, and Tim Blake Nelson in HBO’s Emmy-winning smash Watchmen, and has also been seen in prominent roles on such series as Tell Me A Story (CBS All Access), Goliath (Prime Video), Billions (Showtime) and Mad Men (AMC).

Notable feature credits for Wolk include Chris Sparling’s Netflix thriller Mercy, the dramedy This Is Happening with Mickey Sumner, Kyle Patrick Alvarez’s multiple Sundance prize-winning drama The Stanford Prison Experiment released by IFC Films, and the Focus Features comedy For a Good Time, Call…

Up next for the thesp is the George Clooney-directed feature The Boys in the Boat for MGM, Spyglass Media Group and Smokehouse Pictures, which has him starring alongside Joel Egerton and more. The film, based on the work of non-fiction by Daniel James Brown, tells the triumphant, true underdog story of the University of Washington men’s rowing team, who stunned the world by winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Wolk continues to be represented by Greenlight Management and Production and Viewpoint.