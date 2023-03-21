James Patterson Signs First-Look Deal With Skydance Television

James Patterson has inked an exclusive first-look deal with Skydance Television, which is currently in production on an adaptation of his Alex Cross series starring Aldis Hodge.

As part of the deal, Patterson will develop a slate of series based on his top-selling book series Women’s Murder Club and Michael Bennett, along with the internationally acclaimed book series Private and the soon-to-be published books Jane Smith and Holmes, Miss Marple and Poe.

“In speaking with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and the team, it quickly became clear Skydance is only interested in making quality entertainment with top talent,” said James Patterson. “This kind of partnership is exactly what we have been seeking for James Patterson Entertainment, as we continue to grow our brand across every area of the business.”

“James Patterson is one of the most successful authors in publishing of all time,” said Matt Thunell, President, Skydance Television. “He is a master of his craft, who transcends genres and crosses borders with every story he writes. The Skydance team is thrilled to have the opportunity to bring his remarkable library to television screens all around the world. And we could not ask for better partners than James, Bill Robinson, Patrick Santa and their team at James Patterson Entertainment.”

Women’s Murder Club follows a group of women from different professions relating to investigating crime as they work together to solve murders.

Michael Bennett, one of the most popular detective series of all time with approximately 50M copies sold, follows NYPD Detective Michael Bennett as he solves crimes and raises his ten adopted children.

Private follows is a high-end private investigation agency run by former CIA agent Jack Morgan. With offices around the world, a highly experienced staff, and cutting-edge forensic technology, virtually no case is too complex or high-profile for Private to handle.

Jane Smith is a yet-to-be-published series that follows Jane, a brilliant defense attorney and private investigator who, on the eve of a major homicide trial, learns she has just 14 months to live.

Holmes, Miss Marple and Poe: Brendan Holmes, Margaret Marple and August Poe who have formed the most in-demand private investigation firm in present day New York City. They make a formidable team with differing approaches to crime solving, and they each claim to be distantly related to three of the greatest mystery writers of all time — Sir Arthur Conan-Doyle, Agatha Christie, and Edgar Allen Poe — but who are they really?

Skydance is also currently in production on the series Cross, based on Patterson’s Alex Cross novels, with Paramount Television Studios for Prime Video. The series will star Aldis Hodge. Cross is executive produced by Ben Watkins, Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn and Craig Siebels. James Patterson, Bill Robinson and Patrick Santa are executive producing for James Patterson Entertainment with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell executive producing for Skydance Television.

Patterson is a best-selling author whose literary collaborators include Bill Clinton and Dolly Parton. Patterson was awarded the National Humanities Medal, as well as the National Book Foundation’s Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community. He is also the recipient of an Edgar Award and nine Emmy Awards.