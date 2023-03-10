Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

UK Politician Urges Chancellor Jeremy Hunt To Keep High-End TV Tax Credit Threshold Steady In Next Week’s Budget

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Robert Blake Dies: 'Baretta' & 'In Cold Blood' Star Who Was Acquitted In Murder Trial Was 89
Read the full story

James May Hosts Second Helping Of ‘Oh Cook!’ For Prime Video; Season 3 Of ‘Our Man In…’ Confirmed

James May
James May Amazon

Amazon Prime Video may be rethinking its relationship with Jeremy Clarkson, but it has doubled down on James May.

The Grand Tour presenter will return for a second helping of his rudimentary cooking show Oh Cook!, while Amazon has also confirmed Deadline’s story that May will travel to India for a third season of Our Man In

The second season of Oh Cook! will premiere on May 24, marking another stage in his journey from kitchen klutz to capable cook.

For Our Man In India, May will start his journey in Mumbai before traveling north through Udaipur, experiencing the Holi festival, and heading to Rajasthan. He’ll then cover Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur, rounding off his trip in Kolkata and the Sundarbans.

“I’ve been to India before, and it’s mesmerising. I can’t wait to go back for series three of Our Man In…,” said May. “And for Oh Cook! fans, it’s also the perfect opportunity to perfect my daal.”

Plum Pictures makes both series. Tom Whitter directs Our Man In India and the executive producer is Will Daws.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad