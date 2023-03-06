Jake Weber Signs With Stewart Talent

EXCLUSIVE: Actor-writer-director Jake Weber, known for his film roles in Dawn of the Dead and Meet Joe Black, and for his seven-season run on Medium, has signed with Stewart Talent for representation.

With a career that spans more than three decades, Weber has extensive credits in film, television and theatre. He is best known in film for his role as Michael in Dawn of the Dead and for his role as Drew in Meet Joe Black. Additional credits include: U-571, Mike Newell’s Pushing Tin, Tarsem Singh’s The Cell, Marshall Herskovitz’s Dangerous Beauty, Alan J. Pakula’s The Pelican Brief, Sidney Lumet’s A Stranger Among Us, and Larry Fessendon’s Wendigo.

On television, Jake played Joe DuBois, the sleep-deprived husband of psychic Allison DuBois (Patricia Arquette), for 7 seasons and 130 episodes on NBC’s hit drama series Medium. Other credits include series regular roles in HBO’s The Mind of the Married Man, Hell on Wheels and Homeland.

Upcoming, Weber makes his directorial debut in Shelter Me, a pandemic-set psychological drama starring Nick Nolte and Jacqueline Bisset, a film he also co-wrote with Tony Herbert. Shelter Me is an anthology of storylines set against the international backdrop of Covid-19. Oliver Masucci portrays Jon Boylan, an A.I. research scientist who is unable to intimately connect with members of his test group (Nolte and Bisset). He subsequently develops a remote monitoring system that exposes personal struggles, weaknesses and strengths during isolation that come to a reckoning, as their layers of personality begin to peel away.

Weber continues to be repped by Framework Entertainment.