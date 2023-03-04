Jake Gyllenhaal Shows Off Ripped Physique At UFC 285 As He Readies ‘Roadhouse’ Remake

Jake Gyllenhaal appears ready to rumble, as he stripped down for a surprise appearance at UFC 285 in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday.

A totally ripped Gyllenhaal was shooting scenes for the forthcoming reimagining of the 1989 film Road House, playing an ex-UFC fighter. He staged a weigh-in with former UFC fighter Jay Hieron, who plays his opponent in the film.

After weighing in, he faced off with Hieron and slapped him, all part of the script.

On hand to stir up enthusiasm for the scene was former UFC champion Conor McGregor, who’s also in the film.

The update of Road House is directed by Doug Liman and produced by Joel Silver, who also did the 1989 film. Also in the film are actors Daniela Melchior, and Billy Magnussen. Road House is set to be released by Amazon Studios.

Watch the weigh-in scene below.

