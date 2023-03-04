You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Creed III’ Rises To $17M Overseas Through Friday, Eyes $35M+ International Debut

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Spirit Awards: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Takes Best Feature, 6 Other Trophies; 'The Bear', Quinta Brunson Tops In TV - Full Winners List
Read the full story

Jake Gyllenhaal Shows Off Ripped Physique At UFC 285 As He Readies ‘Roadhouse’ Remake

Louis Grasse/PX Imagens/Zuma Press

Jake Gyllenhaal appears ready to rumble, as he stripped down for a surprise appearance at UFC 285 in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday.

A totally ripped Gyllenhaal was shooting scenes for the forthcoming reimagining of the 1989 film Road House, playing an ex-UFC fighter. He staged a weigh-in with former UFC fighter Jay Hieron, who plays his opponent in the film.

After weighing in, he faced off with Hieron and slapped him, all part of the script.

On hand to stir up enthusiasm for the scene was former UFC champion Conor McGregor, who’s also in the film.

The update of Road House is directed by Doug Liman and produced by Joel Silver, who also did the 1989 film. Also in the film are actors Daniela Melchior, and Billy Magnussen. Road House is set to be released by Amazon Studios.

Watch the weigh-in scene below.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

3 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad