‘Blindspot’ & ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Star Jaimie Alexander Signs With Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Gersh is continuing to expand its roster of notable on-screen talent, with the signing of actress Jaimie Alexander.

Alexander is best known for playing the lead role of Jane Doe in NBC’s popular crime drama Blindspot, which averaged 11 million viewers per episode at its peak, airing for five seasons.

She also originated the MCU role of Lady Sif, portraying the Asgardian warrior in films ranging from Kenneth Branagh’s Thor through Thor: The Dark World and the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder, which hit theaters last July. The actress has also appeared as the character on series including ABC’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel’s animated What If…? and the hugely popular Tom Hiddleston-led Disney+ series Loki, which has been renewed for a second season.

Additional film credits for Alexander include Last Seen Alive opposite Gerard Butler, London Fields opposite Billy Bob Thornton, Savannah opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor and Bradley Whitford, and the rom-com Loosies opposite Peter Facinelli.

She’s also been seen on such acclaimed series as Showtime’s Nurse Jackie and FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and continues to be represented by Berwick & Kovacik and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.