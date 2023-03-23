Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Regal Parent Cineworld Plans UK Meeting Of Shareholders As Bankruptcy Proceeds In Texas

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Buchwald Signs TikTok Star & Original Hype House Member Jack Wright

Jack Wright Buchwald
Jack Wright Josh Stadlen

Social media star Jack Wright has signed with Buchwald for representation, the agency announced on Thursday.

Related Story

Gersh Signs ‘The Boys In The Boat’ And ‘Ordinary Joe’ Actor James Wolk

Best known as one of the original members of Hype House — the prominent collective of influencers and content creators based in California — 19-year-old Wright has so far amassed 11.4M followers and 740.8M likes on TikTok, with a total social reach of over 13M followers and 1B impressions across all social platforms including Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube.

The fashion-focused talent’s social content spans lifestyle vlogs, dance videos, comedy sketches and more. He recently sat front row at Paris Fashion Week for brands including Emporio Armani, Fendi, Prada, Etro, Givenchy, AMI Paris and Valentino Couture, and is currently attached to star in his first feature film, with production set to kick off next year.

A passionate advocate for mental health awareness, Wright in 2021 teamed up with Hollister for World Teen Mental Wellness Day. He continues to be represented by Adden Laughlin at Additive Creative, a Wheelhouse company and align Public Relations.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad