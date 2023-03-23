Buchwald Signs TikTok Star & Original Hype House Member Jack Wright

Social media star Jack Wright has signed with Buchwald for representation, the agency announced on Thursday.

Best known as one of the original members of Hype House — the prominent collective of influencers and content creators based in California — 19-year-old Wright has so far amassed 11.4M followers and 740.8M likes on TikTok, with a total social reach of over 13M followers and 1B impressions across all social platforms including Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube.

The fashion-focused talent’s social content spans lifestyle vlogs, dance videos, comedy sketches and more. He recently sat front row at Paris Fashion Week for brands including Emporio Armani, Fendi, Prada, Etro, Givenchy, AMI Paris and Valentino Couture, and is currently attached to star in his first feature film, with production set to kick off next year.

A passionate advocate for mental health awareness, Wright in 2021 teamed up with Hollister for World Teen Mental Wellness Day. He continues to be represented by Adden Laughlin at Additive Creative, a Wheelhouse company and align Public Relations.