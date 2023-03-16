Range Media Partners Signs Jack Kesy, Star Of Millennium’s ‘Hellboy’ Reboot ‘The Crooked Man’

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed actor Jack Kesy, who recently set the internet ablaze with his lead casting in Millennium Media’s Hellboy reboot, The Crooked Man.

The film to be directed by Crank‘s Brian Taylor, which is currently gearing up for production, will have Kesy take on the demonic comic book character previously inhabited by Ron Perlman and David Harbour. Pic sees Hellboy stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia with a rookie BPRD agent. The pair there discover a small community haunted by witches, led by a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past: the Crooked Man.

Kesy’s past film credits include the Lionsgate action-thriller Dark Web: Cicada 3301, in which he starred opposite director and co-writer Alan Ritchson; Millennium’s Afghanistan-set actioner The Outpost, opposite Orlando Bloom, Scott Eastwood and Caleb Landry Jones; Amazon’s Tom Clancy pic Without Remorse alongside Michael B. Jordan; AMC’s Mosquito State opposite Beau Knapp, which premiered to critical acclaim at the Venice Film Festival; and Sony’s dramedy Peel opposite Emile Hirsch.

The actor played mutant Black Tom in Fox’s Deadpool 2 opposite Ryan Reynolds and has also previously been seen in Paramount Pictures’ Baywatch opposite Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, Lionsgate’s 12 Strong opposite Chris Hemsworth and Michael Shannon, MGM’s Death Wish opposite Bruce Willis, and the indie crime pic Juggernaut from director Daniel DiMarco.

Kesy is otherwise known for starring in the popular TNT series Claws, exec produced by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack, which ran for four seasons, as well as FX’s The Strain, co-created by 2023 Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro. He will also soon be seen in Paramount’s action-thriller Sheroes, as well as David Fincher’s anticipated Netflix pic The Killer with Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, and continues to be repped by Paradigm.

The management and production company Range Media Partners, founded in 2020, reps clients spanning film, television, music, literary, tech and activism. Other recent signings for the company include Orange Is the New Black and Weeds creator Jenji Kohan, TikTok star Monet McMichael, At Midnight writer-producer Giovanni M. Porta, Perry Mason and Halo director Jessica Lowrey, Academy Award-winning actress, producer and director Halle Berry, and director Rachel Lambert, whose Daisy Ridley film Sometimes I Think About Dying opened this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Coming up for the company on the production side is a film adaptation of Josh Silver’s debut novel HappyHead, an LGBTQ+ psychological thriller which hits book shelves today. The company will team in producing the pic with client Taron Egerton, as we were first to tell you.