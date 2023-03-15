Jack Black And The Farrelly Brothers Reunite For Christmas Comedy ‘Dear Santa’ At Paramount

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Black, Bobby and Peter Farrelly, the team behind the comedy hit Shallow Hal, looking to be reuniting for the holidays and bringing an infamous character along for the sleigh ride. Sources tell Deadline that Jack Black is set to star in the Christmas comedy Dear Santa Bobby Farrelly set to direct and Peter Farrelly on board to produce with Bobby and Jeremy Kramer.

The movie centers on a young boy, who in writing his yearly note to Santa, mixes up the letters and sends it to Satan instead. Black recently teased the project on social media when he posted a photo of him posing with some Christmas decorations with no context that got everyone talking about what it could be. Here is the post below:

Featured alongside Black is Robert Timothy Smith, as well as a supporting cast that includes Keegan-Michael Key, Brianne Howey, Hayes MacArthur, PJ Byrne newcomer Jaden Carson Baker, Kai Cech and Austin Post.

The current working draft is by the Farrelly Brothers and Ricky Blitt, with the original idea from Dan Ewen.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Jack Black in 2001’s ‘Shallow Hal’ 20th Century Fox Film Corp

Black and the Farrelly’s first worked together on the 2001 hit comedy Shallow Hal, which not only made big noise at the box-office but earned strong reviews and a loyal following with fans hoping the trio would team up again down the road. Since then, the three having been looking for the right project and after the brothers had finished this script, the siblings felt Black was the perfect person to star in it.

Black will next be seen in Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the voice of Bowser, which will be released in April 2023. Coming up, he will be seen in Lionsgate’s Borderlands. This summer, Black and Kyle Gass will head out on their European Tenacious D tour. He is represented by Ocean Avenue and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Bobby Farrelly is a film director, screenwriter, and producer. Along with his brother Peter, the Farrelly Brothers are known worldwide for their iconic comedies, including Dumb and Dumber, Me, Myself & Irene, There’s Something About Mary, Kingpin, and Hall Pass, among others. Their films have grossed well over $1 billion at the box office. Bobby also produced the award-winning documentary The Lost Son of Havana, and has directed many hit TV shows, including “Loudermilk”, “The Now”, and “Trailer Park Boys”. His latest film, Champions, starring Woody Harrelson and Kaitlin Olsen, was released March 10.

Peter Farrelly is a two-time Academy Award winner who has garnered notable and global commercial success and accolades by writing, directing and producing numerous heartfelt and raucously funny film and television projects for a quarter of a century. His film, Green Book, starring Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, and Linda Cardellini debuted in the fall of 2018 and quickly became a favorite amongst moviegoers and critics alike. Peter and his younger brother Bobby made their directorial debut in 1994 with the modern-day classic film, Dumb and Dumber, grossing over $246 million worldwide. The duo has collaborated on nearly 20 film and television projects including: The Three Stooges, Shallow Hal, Stuck on You, Fever Pitch, Osmosis Jones, Dumb & Dumber To and the 2007 remake of The Heartbreak Kid.

