J.R. Smith Swaps NBA For College & Golf In Amazon Docuseries

EXCLUSIVE: J.R. Smith, a two-time NBA champion, is changing his focus from basketball to golf in a four-part docuseries for Amazon.

Prime Video is launching Redefined: J.R. Smith, which will follow the retired baller as he pursues a college education and new athletic passion – golf – at North Carolina A&T.

The series, which will launch on April 4, comes from LeBron James and Maverick Carter and their Uninterrupted banner.

It will tell the story of Smith, who won titles with the Cleveland Cavaliers and LA Lakers, who after being drafted to the NBA straight out of high school at 19, finds himself without an NBA team to call home and in search of redefining his life and career. The series picks up with J.R. as he sets a new intention for himself, getting a college education and pursuing a new athletic passion as a member of the Men’s Golf Team at North Carolina A&T, the nation’s largest Historically Black University.

Redefined: J.R. Smith is executive produced by James and Carter as well as Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron with Amy Glickman Brown and Erikka Yancy serving as co-executive producers for Uninterrupted. Philip Knowlton serves as director and will also co-executive produce.